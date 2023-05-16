Okla. Appeals Court Recognizes 2 More Tribal Reservations

By Caleb Symons (May 16, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A divided Oklahoma appeals court has affirmed that two more Native American tribes still have reservations in the northeastern part of the state, determining that Congress established their lands as Indian Country and, after potentially revoking that status, restored it in 1978....

