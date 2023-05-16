Sniping Continues As Players Bow Out Of PGA-LIV Brawl

By Alex Lawson (May 16, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The golfers who sparked a bombshell legal crusade against the PGA Tour have all abandoned the suit in California federal court, leaving only the tour itself and its Saudi-backed competitor LIV Golf to litigate an increasingly testy antitrust and contract dispute....

