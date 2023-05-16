Arizona Cardinals' Ex-VP Adds Defamation Claim To Grievance

By David Steele (May 16, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A former executive with the Arizona Cardinals who last month accused the team's owner of violating NFL rules and of workplace misconduct has added claims of defamation and invasion of privacy in an amended arbitration grievance to the league, a source familiar with the grievance confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday....

