Tesla Urges 5th Circ. To Rethink Musk Tweet Ruling

By Beverly Banks (May 16, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit must reconsider its backing of a National Labor Relations Board decision that deemed a tweet by Elon Musk an illegal threat, Tesla argued, saying the appeals court shouldn't rely on the board's conclusions about the lack of First Amendment protection for the tweet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS