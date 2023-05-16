Centripetal Can't Get Fed. Circ. To Block PTAB Review

By Jasmin Boyce (May 16, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to stop the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from reviewing cybersecurity company Centripetal's network technology patent, which was at the center of a more than $2 billion damages award that was later tossed, despite the company's contention that a judge on the PTAB panel had a stock conflict....

