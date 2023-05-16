McKool Smith Tells Texas Panel It Can Keep $4.5M Fee

By Lauren Castle (May 16, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith told a Texas appellate panel on Tuesday that a stock purchase agreement doesn't entitle a photography business's former owner to a $4.5 million refund of contingency fees because the law firm's representation was related to a separate legal malpractice case and not an underlying copyright dispute....

