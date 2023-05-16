2nd Circ. Shuts Down Suit Over Conn. Atty's Suspension

By Ryan Boysen (May 16, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A formerly suspended Danbury, Connecticut, attorney who claims her reinstatement process was intentionally slow-walked because she is Black won't get another chance to press her case, after the Second Circuit upheld an earlier order dismissing the case for lack of hard evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS