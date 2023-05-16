Exxon Tells 5th Circ. It Fixed Air Pollution Long Before Suit

By Catherine Marfin (May 16, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. told the Fifth Circuit that the company should not have to pay a $14 million fine over alleged air pollution violations in southeast Texas, saying during oral arguments Tuesday that all the violations had been addressed by the time environmental groups sued, so they never had standing to bring the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS