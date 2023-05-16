GAO Says Emails Are Not A Protest In $4.5M Contract Spat

By Ivan Moreno (May 16, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a grounds maintenance company's protest over a lost $4.5 million Air Force contract, rejecting an argument that emails to the military constituted a pending agency-level protest that should have prevented the Air Force from awarding the contract to someone else....

