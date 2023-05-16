Kaiser Settles EEOC Suit Over Lab Tech's Harassment Claims

By Greg Lamm (May 16, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan will pay $140,000 to a lab worker who said she endured a racially hostile workplace for months as part of a deal to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit, according to an agreement approved Monday by a Washington federal judge that also mandates Kaiser beef up its policies protecting workers from racial harassment, retaliation and unfair treatment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS