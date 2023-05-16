Eisner Strikes Deal To End Ex-Worker's Racial Bias Suit

By Gianna Ferrarin (May 16, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Eisner LLP told a New Jersey federal court that it has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit from a former firm information technology professional alleging she was fired after less than two weeks on the job because she is Black....

