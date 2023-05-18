Federal Contractors' COVID-Related Changes Likely To Linger

By Daniel Wilson (May 18, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Few federal policy changes implemented to help contractors during COVID-19 are likely to carry on past the recent formal end to the pandemic, but significant practical changes in how contractors manage their workforces, supply chains and subcontracts will likely linger....

