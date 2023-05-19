Calif.'s Clean Truck Regulations Fuel Uncertainty

By David Smith (May 19, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- By 2036, the sale of any medium- or heavy-duty truck that emits anything as exhaust will be illegal in California. For some trucks, the ban kicks in as early as 2024. The regulation is the first of its kind in the world, and it is seen as one of the most aggressive emissions-cutting mandates to date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS