Lisa Marie Presley's Mother Reaches Deal Over Trust Dispute

By Gina Kim (May 16, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The legal fight over the late singer Lisa Marie Presley's trust, challenging an amendment that cut out her mother as a trustee, has reached a confidential settlement pending court approval, according to a minute order in a California state court Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS