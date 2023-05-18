Adult Clubs Owed Coverage Over Privacy Claims, Models Say

By Ganesh Setty (May 18, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A group of professional models told a New Jersey federal court that First Mercury Insurance Co. should have covered the owners of two gentlemen's clubs and a "swinger's club" they accused of using their images and likenesses in advertising materials without their consent....

