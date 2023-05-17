Lewis Brisbois Hires New Vice Chair Of Securities Practice

By Madison Arnold (May 17, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added a former named partner at the firm previously known as Gutiérrez Bergman Boulris PLLC to act as vice chair of its securities and corporate finance practice out of Fort Lauderdale and New York....

