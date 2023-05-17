Sales Worker Wants Collective Status In Siemens OT Suit

By Caleb Drickey (May 17, 2023, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A salesman for building and infrastructure technology titan Siemens told a California federal court that sales workers at the company were subject to a uniform compensation policy and thus may seek as a group what a proposed collective action alleged were unpaid overtime wages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS