Nutanix Investors Get Initial OK On $71M Sales Slump Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (May 17, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday preliminarily approved Nutanix's $71 million deal resolving a consolidated securities class action accusing the Silicon Valley cloud computing software company of hiding sales slumps, but warned plaintiffs' counsel that going forward they must explain in filings any "unilateral decision" to ignore certain local settlement rules regarding claims administration....

