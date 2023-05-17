Hot Tub Water Not For Bodily Consumption, Insurer Says

By Ben Zigterman (May 17, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Virginia hotel's insurer told the Fourth Circuit that a "bodily consumption" exception to a bacteria exclusion doesn't reasonably apply to hot tub water, urging the court to reverse a decision finding that it owes coverage to the hotel's owner for a guest's suit claiming he contracted Legionnaires' disease there....

