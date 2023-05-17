Ex-Host Says NYC Eatery Fired Him For Complaint About Bias

By Emily Brill (May 17, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A former host at midtown Manhattan's Le Pavillon has accused the French restaurant's operator of illegally firing him after he complained about the restaurant's willingness to accommodate patrons who don't want to be served by Black waitstaff....

