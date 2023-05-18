Car Wash Seeks $2.5M From Insurer In Theft Coverage Suit

By Emily Lever (May 18, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California car wash accused its insurer of conducting a bad faith investigation of multiple thefts at its location in 2018 and 2019 and taking three years to finally deny coverage, according to a suit removed to federal court this week....

