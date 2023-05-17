10th Circ. Inclined To Give Marketing Co. Clean Slate

By Daniel Ducassi (May 17, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel appeared poised Wednesday to toss the denial of a marketing company's Colorado registration as a paid fundraiser for charities after it settled a Federal Trade Commission dispute over claims that it made misleading phone calls, a decision the company says threatens its status in other states....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS