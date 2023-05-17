3rd Circ. Will Keep 6 Venezuela Debt Cases On Hold For Now

By Caroline Simson (May 17, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Wednesday to lift a temporary stay on litigation in Delaware to enforce more than $2.7 billion in Venezuelan debt while the country challenges an order allowing its creditors to target shares in Citgo's parent company, a subsidiary of the state-owned oil giant PDVSA....

