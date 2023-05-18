Duane Morris Adds Moses & Singer Bankruptcy Partner In NY

By Jack Rodgers (May 18, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has expanded its business reorganization and financial restructuring practice with a former Moses & Singer LLP partner who spent the majority of her legal career at her former firm, Duane Morris announced in a Wednesday news release....

