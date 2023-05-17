9th Circ. Reverses Ariz. Jaguar Critical Habitat Designation

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 17, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit completely upended the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's critical habitat designations covering certain areas of Southern Arizona, saying Wednesday that the agency failed to address whether the designations adequately protected endangered jaguars as intended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS