IP Atty Asks Justice Gorsuch To Let Her Fight Stalking Order

By Jasmin Boyce (May 17, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property transactional attorney and author is urging U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to let her challenge a permanent protection order imposed by a lower court after she was accused of stalking, arguing a content restriction on her literary works is a violation of free speech....

