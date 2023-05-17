NY Truckers' Hour-Tracking Suit Meets Skeptical High Court

By Rachel Scharf (May 17, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- New York's top court appeared unswayed Wednesday by a privacy challenge to the state's use of time-tracking technology to ensure truck drivers comply with work-hour limitations, but probed whether it's necessary for the devices to also record location data....

