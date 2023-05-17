Judge Draws Bright Lines Around Discovery In Golf Battle

By Alex Lawson (May 17, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday spared LIV Golf's Saudi backer from discovery as it fights subpoenas in the Ninth Circuit, and also spurned the PGA Tour's bid to stop discovery entirely in the heated litigation between the golfing promotions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS