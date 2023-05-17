Dems Reintroduce Paid Sick, Family Leave Bills

By Caleb Drickey (May 17, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers reintroduced legislation Wednesday that would guarantee most American workers up to seven days of paid sick days per year and establish a national program that would provide workers with some pay during extended medical leaves of absence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS