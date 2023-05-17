Fertility App Premom Settles FTC, States' Data Sharing Claims

By Allison Grande (May 17, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Fertility app Premom has been hit with a ban on sharing health data with advertisers and has agreed to pay up to a combined $950,000 to settle claims from the Federal Trade Commission, three state attorneys general and private litigants that it unlawfully disclosed users' private information to Chinese data collectors and other third parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS