Judge Denies Horse Assoc.'s Injunction Bid Pending Appeal

By Elaine Briseño (May 18, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied a national horse racing association's bid for an injunction, saying the group has not shown a likelihood that its appeal would prevail in a lawsuit that attempted to have the private corporation that monitors the sport across the nation declared unconstitutional....

