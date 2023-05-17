Wyden Renews Push For Details On Gifts To Justice Thomas

By David van den Berg (May 17, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Wednesday pressed for details on gifts made to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas by Republican billionaire donor Harlan Crow, saying Crow's earlier attempts to evade his inquiries were meritless....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS