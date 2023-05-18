Dog Owner Loses Cert. Bid In Champion Heavy Metals Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 18, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge handed Champion Petfoods a win on some claims in litigation alleging the company misled consumers about the presence of heavy metals in dog food, and he rejected a class certification bid, finding there are too many different labels and formulas for common questions to predominate....

