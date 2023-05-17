US Says Pentagon Leak Suspect Should Remain In Custody

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Airman Jack Douglas Teixeira should remain in custody on charges he leaked classified military intelligence, federal prosecutors argued Wednesday, noting he repeatedly disregarded admonishments over his prior misuse of the information and could be aided by foreign adversaries who would "no doubt salivate" at the idea of helping him evade authorities....

