Justices Urged To Address How Accents Play Into Bias Claims

By Patrick Hoff (May 18, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Filipino teacher asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Defense fired him because of his nationality, arguing the Ninth Circuit erroneously interpreted a parent's complaint about his accent as evidence that he couldn't communicate well enough to do his job....

