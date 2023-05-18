5th Circ. Lets Texas Legislators Shield Voting Law Records

By Caleb Symons (May 18, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Republican lawmakers in Texas need not disclose more than 200 documents relating to revisions they made to the Lone Star State's elections laws in 2021, the Fifth Circuit said Wednesday, finding that the records, which include handwritten notes, are subject to legislative privilege....

