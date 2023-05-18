La. Agency Asks 5th Circ. For Stay Amid High Court Review

By Faith Williams (May 18, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's Sabine River Authority has urged the Fifth Circuit to put a hold on its mandate rejecting the authority's immunity to a proposed class action filed in Texas over property damage caused by faulty operation of a dam while it awaits U.S. Supreme Court review....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS