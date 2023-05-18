Duty To Oversee ESG Risks Would Erode Biz Judgment Rule

By Stephen Leitzell and Richard Horvath (May 18, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- There has long been a debate over the role of environmental, social and governance principles within the corporate boardroom in the United States. Many aspects of this debate remain unsettled, including what decisions are consistent with ESG principles, and when and how corporate boards must consider them....

