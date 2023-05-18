Tiger Woods Can Arbitrate Ex's Accusations Under NDA

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 18, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has ruled that allegations of sexual harassment made against pro golfer Tiger Woods by his ex-girlfriend must go to arbitration rather than being heard in court, saying there is "no substantial issue of fact" that a non-disclosure agreement between the two is valid and contains an arbitration clause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS