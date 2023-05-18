Philly Hotel's Scheduling Was Unreliable, Housekeepers Say

By Abby Wargo (May 18, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Sheraton hotel in Philadelphia has been changing housekeepers' schedules at the last minute and prioritizes new hires over giving additional hours to existing employees in violation of the city's fair workweek law, a group of housekeepers alleged in a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS