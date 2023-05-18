FCC Explores Revamp Of Multiple Spectrum Bands

By Christopher Cole (May 18, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed new uses for 1,050 megahertz across two spectrum bands and opened another part of the airwaves for new short-range radar uses, such as alerting drivers to children left in hot cars....

