High Court Blocks Claim Twitter Contributed To Terrorism

By Jess Krochtengel (May 18, 2023, 10:38 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit saying Twitter violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by aiding and abetting the Islamic State terrorist group, saying the terrorism-related claim was not plausible, but did not decide the closely watched question of immunity for big tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act....

