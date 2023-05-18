Federal Bill Would Protect Site Of Wounded Knee Massacre

By Crystal Owens (May 18, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal lawmaker has introduced legislation that would reaffirm tribal ownership over 40 acres of land that is the site of the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, where hundreds of Lakota Indians were killed by the U.S. Army in a campaign to stop Indigenous uprisings during the U.S. westward expansion....

