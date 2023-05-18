Oregon Says Gun Groups Misread Permit Measure

By Emily Field (May 18, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The state of Oregon told a federal court on Thursday that gun groups challenging permitting requirements from a recent ballot measure are "simply wrong" to argue that the measure requires the FBI to run a criminal background check on applicants....

