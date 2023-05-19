Cisco, Belkin Score As Fed. Circ. Axes Wireless Patent

By Jasmin Boyce (May 18, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit refused Thursday to revive a wireless communications patent invalidated by a California federal court, finding years after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board initially upheld the technology used by major technology companies including Cisco and Belkin that the claimed invention is indefinite....

