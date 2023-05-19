Curaleaf Settles Latest Suit Over THC-Laden CBD Drops

By Hailey Konnath (May 19, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf Inc. has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a putative class action from customers claiming they unknowingly purchased cannabidiol drops that actually contained psychoactive THC, according to a motion filed in Oregon federal court....

