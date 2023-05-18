Wash. State Can't Escape Church's Abortion Coverage Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 18, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge refused to scrap a church's lawsuit challenging a state law mandating that employee health plans cover abortion, saying the church has standing to pursue its case because it was unable to continue providing comparable coverage that aligned with its beliefs after the law took effect....

