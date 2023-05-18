Exxon CAA Decision Could Hinder Citizen Suits, Attys Say

By Catherine Marfin (May 18, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- An impending Fifth Circuit decision in a case thousands of Texas residents brought against ExxonMobil Corp. over alleged air pollution violations could have significant consequences on citizen suits brought under the Clean Air Act if the panel rules in favor of the energy company, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS