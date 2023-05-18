Lab Can't Trim PerkinElmer's $6.3M COVID-19 Gear Suit

By Brian Dowling (May 18, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Thursday shot down a bid by a New York diagnostic lab called LabQ to trim counts from a PerkinElmer lawsuit seeking payment for $6.3 million in COVID-19 testing gear it claims was ordered and delivered but never paid for....

