11th Circ. Says Proof Of Emotional Abuse Can Halt Deportation

By Kelcey Caulder (May 18, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has revived a Peruvian national's request for removal relief under the Violence Against Women Act, saying the Board of Immigration Appeals and an immigration judge misinterpreted the statutory term "extreme cruelty" as requiring her to prove physical instead of emotional abuse when finding her ineligible....

